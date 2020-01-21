All lanes reopened after M25 multi-vehicle crash between London Colney and A1(M) junctions
PUBLISHED: 09:53 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 21 January 2020
Archant
Traffic remains slow on the M25 clockwise this morning after an earlier crash between the junctions for London Colney and the A1(M).
You may also want to watch:
Traffic was held for 10 minutes at 9.15am while emergency services attended to the accident involving three cars and a van - closing lanes two, three and four between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1(M).
One of the vehicles involved - an SUV - came to a halt in the centre of the carriageway facing the wrong direction.
Highways England confirmed at 9.25am that all lanes have now reopened.