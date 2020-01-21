Advanced search

All lanes reopened after M25 multi-vehicle crash between London Colney and A1(M) junctions

PUBLISHED: 09:53 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 21 January 2020

Three lanes were closed this morning after a multi-vehicle crash near St. Albans. Picture: Highways England

Three lanes were closed this morning after a multi-vehicle crash near St. Albans. Picture: Highways England

Traffic remains slow on the M25 clockwise this morning after an earlier crash between the junctions for London Colney and the A1(M).

Traffic was held for 10 minutes at 9.15am while emergency services attended to the accident involving three cars and a van - closing lanes two, three and four between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1(M).

One of the vehicles involved - an SUV - came to a halt in the centre of the carriageway facing the wrong direction.

Highways England confirmed at 9.25am that all lanes have now reopened.

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

