All lanes reopened after M25 multi-vehicle crash between London Colney and A1(M) junctions

Three lanes were closed this morning after a multi-vehicle crash near St. Albans. Picture: Highways England Archant

Traffic remains slow on the M25 clockwise this morning after an earlier crash between the junctions for London Colney and the A1(M).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic was held for 10 minutes at 9.15am while emergency services attended to the accident involving three cars and a van - closing lanes two, three and four between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1(M).

One of the vehicles involved - an SUV - came to a halt in the centre of the carriageway facing the wrong direction.

Highways England confirmed at 9.25am that all lanes have now reopened.