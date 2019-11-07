Advanced search

Emergency works cause long delays on major road into Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 10:31 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 07 November 2019

Emergency roadworks by Cadent Gas caused long southbound delays on Norton Road this morning. Picture: Archant

Emergency gas works on a road that goes through Norton and into Letchworth caused long delays this morning - with further queues expected in the coming days.

Cadent Gas has placed temporary traffic signals on Norton Road while undertaking emergency repairs to a broken gas escape.

Herts County Council has confirmed that the repairs - which started on November 1 - are due to be completed by Monday, November 11.

Drivers are warned to expect more delays heading south into Norton and Letchworth, and to avoid the area during busy periods.

