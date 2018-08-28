Delays to LNER services from Stevenage due to broken down train
PUBLISHED: 08:47 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 28 January 2019
Archant
A broken down train is causing delays northbound this morning, with London North Eastern Railway services travelling from Stevenage affected.
Great Northern has reported that a fault on a train between Huntingdon and Peterborough has blocked some northbound lines, with cancellations and delays for services running through these stations expected.
As a result, LNER has said its northbound services running between Stevenage and Peterborough may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. Disruption is expected until 10.30am.
UPDATE 8.54am: The broken down train is now on the move, so services should return to normal.