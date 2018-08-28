Delays to LNER services from Stevenage due to broken down train

A broken down train between Huntingdon and Peterborough is causing delays northbound - with LNER services from Stevenage affected. Picture: Casey Gutteridge Archant

A broken down train is causing delays northbound this morning, with London North Eastern Railway services travelling from Stevenage affected.

Great Northern has reported that a fault on a train between Huntingdon and Peterborough has blocked some northbound lines, with cancellations and delays for services running through these stations expected.

As a result, LNER has said its northbound services running between Stevenage and Peterborough may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. Disruption is expected until 10.30am.

UPDATE 8.54am: The broken down train is now on the move, so services should return to normal.