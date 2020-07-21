Man rushed to hospital after inhaling ‘hazardous substance’ in Letchworth

Emergency services rushed to a Letchworth car dealership earlier today as a man suffered from breathing difficulties after coming into contact with an unknown “hazardous substance.”

At around 10.50am this morning, police, ambulance and fire services were called to the SEAT car dealership in Icknield Way, to reports of a man in difficulty inside his car.

A Herts police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a suspicious, unknown substance had been found inside a vehicle at an industrial unit at around 10.50am. The ambulance and fire services were also in attendance, alongside CBRN officers and investigations are being carried out.

“At this time, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A Herts Fire and Rescue spokesman added: “Fire crews were called at 10.40am to the premises on the Ascot Industrial Estate, Icknield Way, Letchworth after a man came into contact with a hazardous substance inside a car, causing breathing difficulties. He was attended to by the ambulance service.”

Crews made safe two areas of contamination using two sets of breathing apparatus and confirmed that a further five people were given precautionary checks by the ambulance service, but did not require hospital treatment.