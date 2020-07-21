Advanced search

Man rushed to hospital after inhaling ‘hazardous substance’ in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 16:04 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 21 July 2020

Police were called to Icknield Way at 10.50am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Police were called to Icknield Way at 10.50am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Emergency services rushed to a Letchworth car dealership earlier today as a man suffered from breathing difficulties after coming into contact with an unknown “hazardous substance.”

At around 10.50am this morning, police, ambulance and fire services were called to the SEAT car dealership in Icknield Way, to reports of a man in difficulty inside his car.

You may also want to watch:

A Herts police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a suspicious, unknown substance had been found inside a vehicle at an industrial unit at around 10.50am. The ambulance and fire services were also in attendance, alongside CBRN officers and investigations are being carried out.

“At this time, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A Herts Fire and Rescue spokesman added: “Fire crews were called at 10.40am to the premises on the Ascot Industrial Estate, Icknield Way, Letchworth after a man came into contact with a hazardous substance inside a car, causing breathing difficulties. He was attended to by the ambulance service.”

Crews made safe two areas of contamination using two sets of breathing apparatus and confirmed that a further five people were given precautionary checks by the ambulance service, but did not require hospital treatment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin man pleads guility to fly-tipping offence in Letchworth

The fly-tipped waste in Such Close, Letchworth Garden City. Picture: NHDC

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin man pleads guility to fly-tipping offence in Letchworth

The fly-tipped waste in Such Close, Letchworth Garden City. Picture: NHDC

Latest from the The Comet

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV images released after iPhone theft in Stevenage

Do you recognise these men? Stevenage police want to speak to them in connection with an iPhone theft from McColls in Canterbury Way. Picture: Stevenage police

Man rushed to hospital after inhaling ‘hazardous substance’ in Letchworth

Police were called to Icknield Way at 10.50am this morning. Picture: Herts police

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody added to Knebworth drive-in

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House is set to screen Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Crime: Rise in violent injury in North Hertfordshire, but sexual offences down by 15 per cent

Police recorded over 2,500 incidents of violent crime in North Hertfordshire last year. Picture: Joe Giddens