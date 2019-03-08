Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car. Archant

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Letchworth yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 1.14pm to reports of a crash involving a black Ford KA and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Road closures were put in place while the incident was dealt with, and were lifted at around 3pm.