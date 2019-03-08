Severe delays on A505 at Letchworth Gate after crash

The eastbound carriageway of the A505 at Letchworth Gate is experiencing severe delays following a crash.

INCIDENT: #Letchworth #Baldock #A505 East, RTC on the roundabout junction with London Road going towards Baldock. Please expect delays in the area this evening. #AvoidTheArea pic.twitter.com/RD5joecasA — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) September 30, 2019

The incident occurred just after 3.15pm on the roundabout junction with London Road, going towards Baldock.

The AA are reporting delays of up to 19 minutes.

Herts County Council advises that drivers seek alternative routes.

The Comet is awaiting further details from the emergency services.