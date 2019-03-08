Advanced search

Severe delays on A505 at Letchworth Gate after crash

PUBLISHED: 17:09 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 30 September 2019

There has been a crash on the A505 eastbound carriageway at Letchworth Gate. Picture: Archant

There has been a crash on the A505 eastbound carriageway at Letchworth Gate. Picture: Archant

Archant

The eastbound carriageway of the A505 at Letchworth Gate is experiencing severe delays following a crash.

The incident occurred just after 3.15pm on the roundabout junction with London Road, going towards Baldock.

You may also want to watch:

The AA are reporting delays of up to 19 minutes.

Herts County Council advises that drivers seek alternative routes.

The Comet is awaiting further details from the emergency services.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Severe delays on A505 at Letchworth Gate after crash

There has been a crash on the A505 eastbound carriageway at Letchworth Gate. Picture: Archant

New homes in Ashwell given green light despite 250 objections

The proposals by Croudace Homes for land behind Claybush Road in Ashwell has been designed to meet the requirements of the draft policy AS1 in the emerging NHDC Local Plan. Picture: North Herts District Council

World’s biggest real ale festival coming to a Wetherspoon near you in October

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon

Most Read

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Severe delays on A505 at Letchworth Gate after crash

There has been a crash on the A505 eastbound carriageway at Letchworth Gate. Picture: Archant

New homes in Ashwell given green light despite 250 objections

The proposals by Croudace Homes for land behind Claybush Road in Ashwell has been designed to meet the requirements of the draft policy AS1 in the emerging NHDC Local Plan. Picture: North Herts District Council

World’s biggest real ale festival coming to a Wetherspoon near you in October

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon

Latest from the The Comet

Severe delays on A505 at Letchworth Gate after crash

There has been a crash on the A505 eastbound carriageway at Letchworth Gate. Picture: Archant

Hitchin Town 2-0 Stratford: A win at last as Canaries finally get season up and running

Hitchin Town v Stratford. Picture: Peter Else

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage and North Herts Govia workers prepare for mammoth 90-mile charity cycle ride

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues have held many fundraising activities for The Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists