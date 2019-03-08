Severe delays on A505 at Letchworth Gate after crash
PUBLISHED: 17:09 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 30 September 2019
The eastbound carriageway of the A505 at Letchworth Gate is experiencing severe delays following a crash.
The incident occurred just after 3.15pm on the roundabout junction with London Road, going towards Baldock.
The AA are reporting delays of up to 19 minutes.
Herts County Council advises that drivers seek alternative routes.
The Comet is awaiting further details from the emergency services.