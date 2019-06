Delays expected as work set for A505 in Letchworth

Delays are expected as BT are set to carry out installation work in Baldock Road, Letchworth Archant

Delays are expected on the A505 in Letchworth tomorrow due to roadworks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Installation work will be carried out in Baldock Road by BT tomorrow between 9.30am and 4pm, with temporary traffic signals in place.

The work is scheduled to continue daily through to 4.30pm on Thursday.

For more information, go to roadworks.org.