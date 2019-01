Knebworth road closed after car crash

Watton Road in Knebworth has been closed in both directions. Picture: HARRY RUTTER HARRY RUTTER

A Knebworth road has been closed in both directions after a car crash this morning.

INCIDENT: Watton Road, #Knebworth, ROAD CLOSED in both directions due to an RTC. Emergency services on scene, no ETA at present. Avoid the area as delays are possible. #avoidthearea #besafe pic.twitter.com/ue9cTOovQP — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) 30 January 2019

Emergency services are currently on the scene to deal with the collision, which happened on Watton Road near the Co-Op and Harwood Park Crematorium.

Hertfordshire County Council Highways team is warning of delays and has advised drivers to avoid the area.

More information on this incident as it becomes available.