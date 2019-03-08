Advanced search

Van driver injured after gas canister explosion in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:38 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 25 September 2019

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with "slight injuries" following an explosion in Stevenage

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital this morning with what police have described as "slight injuries" following an explosion inside a van in Stevenage.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene in Jackdaw Close at around 7am today.

A police spokeswoman told the Comet: "Officers were called by the ambulance service to Jackdaw Close, Stevenage, at just after 7am today, to reports of a gas canister exploding inside a grey VW van.

"The driver, a man in his 40s who lives locally, was taken to hospital, slightly injured.

"There were no suspicious circumstances."

One fire crew from Stevenage also attended the scene and confirmed there was an explosion believed to be caused by an LPG cannister, but there was no fire situation.

The crew assisted in making the area safe and left the scene by 8.12am.

