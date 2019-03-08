Advanced search

Stevenage crash: All victims discharged from hospital as police investigation continues

PUBLISHED: 14:07 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 08 August 2019

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Archant

The final casualty of last month's major crash in Stevenage has now been discharged from hospital.

A total of 18 people were injured, four of them having been in a 'serious' condition, after the crash - which saw two cars collide before barrelling into bystanders on the central reservation in Monkswood Way.

Herts police have confirmed that multiple witness statements have been taken and their investigations are continuing.

READ MORE: Drivers interviewed as part of investigation into Stevenage crash which injured 18

No arrests have been made.

