Stevenage crash: All victims discharged from hospital as police investigation continues
PUBLISHED: 14:07 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 08 August 2019
Archant
The final casualty of last month's major crash in Stevenage has now been discharged from hospital.
You may also want to watch:
A total of 18 people were injured, four of them having been in a 'serious' condition, after the crash - which saw two cars collide before barrelling into bystanders on the central reservation in Monkswood Way.
Herts police have confirmed that multiple witness statements have been taken and their investigations are continuing.
READ MORE: Drivers interviewed as part of investigation into Stevenage crash which injured 18
No arrests have been made.