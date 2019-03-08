Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in 'serious' condition

PUBLISHED: 15:43 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 24 July 2019

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Archant

Four people are still in hospital with a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries, following last week's crash in Stevenage.

In total, police have confirmed that 18 people have been treated after last Thursday's incident.

Emergency services were called to Monkswood Way in the town following a collision at around 9.45pm last Thursday, between the junctions for London Road and Broadhall Way.

You may also want to watch:

Video footage showed a blue car coming from the direction of London Road colliding with a black car coming out of the Roaring Meg South car park - where a weekly meet of members of modified car club Cruise-Herts was taking place.

To the horror of onlookers, the cars were sent in opposite directions into people lining either side of the road.

READ MORE: Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

The road was shut while emergency services worked at the scene - with one person freed after being trapped under one of the cars - with police leaving at 5am the following morning.

The drivers of both cars involved in the crash have since been interviewed as part of the police investigation, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

READ MORE: Drivers interviewed as part of investigation into Stevenage crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via optephra@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Latest from the The Comet

Train speed restriction in place tomorrow due to unprecedented weather forecast

Speed restrictions on the trains will be in place due to the hot weather conditions which could see the tracks reach 50°C. Picture: Network Rail

Stevenage crash: Chief Inspector on speeding concerns, Cruise-Herts meets and what they knew

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Hitchin outskirts

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash in Hitchin yesterday evening.

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Stevenage crash: Pleas with police to stop meets fell on deaf ears, say residents

Police in the Roaring Meg South car park, close to the scene of a crash involving two cars on Monkswood Way in Stevenage the night before. Picture: YUI MOK/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists