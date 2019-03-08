Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in 'serious' condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance Archant

Four people are still in hospital with a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries, following last week's crash in Stevenage.

In total, police have confirmed that 18 people have been treated after last Thursday's incident.

Emergency services were called to Monkswood Way in the town following a collision at around 9.45pm last Thursday, between the junctions for London Road and Broadhall Way.

Video footage showed a blue car coming from the direction of London Road colliding with a black car coming out of the Roaring Meg South car park - where a weekly meet of members of modified car club Cruise-Herts was taking place.

To the horror of onlookers, the cars were sent in opposite directions into people lining either side of the road.

The road was shut while emergency services worked at the scene - with one person freed after being trapped under one of the cars - with police leaving at 5am the following morning.

The drivers of both cars involved in the crash have since been interviewed as part of the police investigation, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via optephra@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.