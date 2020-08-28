Free parking at Lister and New QEII extended again

The New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

Free parking at Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City has been extended again, and will now be in place until the end of September.

Free parking at Lister has been extended again after it was announced the government scheme supporting this will last until the end of September. Picture: Danny Loo Free parking at Lister has been extended again after it was announced the government scheme supporting this will last until the end of September. Picture: Danny Loo

The news comes following confirmation that government funding for the scheme will continue.

This means normal parking charges are due to be reintroduced from Thursday, October 1.

According to East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, it “does not seek to make a profit from parking at any of our hospital sites”.

Any money made from car parks goes back into maintaining parking facilities.

Free parking will also be extended one of the trust’s other sites, Hertford County Hospital.

The trust added: “Car parks can become very full at some of our sites, and we ask those attending to be a good neighbour and park responsibly.”

For specific parking information for each hospital site, go to enherts-tr.nhs.uk.