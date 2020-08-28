Advanced search

Free parking at Lister and New QEII extended again

PUBLISHED: 09:02 29 August 2020

The New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

The New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

Free parking at Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City has been extended again, and will now be in place until the end of September.

Free parking at Lister has been extended again after it was announced the government scheme supporting this will last until the end of September. Picture: Danny LooFree parking at Lister has been extended again after it was announced the government scheme supporting this will last until the end of September. Picture: Danny Loo

The news comes following confirmation that government funding for the scheme will continue.

This means normal parking charges are due to be reintroduced from Thursday, October 1.

According to East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, it “does not seek to make a profit from parking at any of our hospital sites”.

Any money made from car parks goes back into maintaining parking facilities.

Free parking will also be extended one of the trust’s other sites, Hertford County Hospital.

The trust added: “Car parks can become very full at some of our sites, and we ask those attending to be a good neighbour and park responsibly.”

For specific parking information for each hospital site, go to enherts-tr.nhs.uk.

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Two teens arrested after Stevenage stabbing

Two teens have been arrested following a stabbing in Sish Lane today.

Engineers called out after lorry hits railway bridge in Hitchin

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a lorry hit a railway bridge near Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

‘A stalker’s paradise’ - Hertfordshire victim whose naked pictures were shared on anonymous forum speaks out

A number of women from Hertfordshire have had their pictures and identity shared in an anonymous online forum. Picture: HyperionPixels

