Horse dies in A1(M) collision between Stevenage and Welwyn

The A1(M) is closed in both directions between Junction 6 and Junction 7 a collision resulted in a horseboz overturning Archant

A horse has died and another is believed to be seriously injured following a collision on the A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn.

INCIDENT: #A1M between J6 and J7 BOTH directions are closed due to a serious incident. Traffic currently diverting through #Knebworth. Expect long delays when driving in the area. Please plan ahead #Welwyn #Stevenage pic.twitter.com/3hXAxrxaR3 — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) June 6, 2019

Police were called at 2.25pm today to Junction 7 southbound of the A1M to reports that a Land Rover and horsebox - containing two horses - had overturned.

An ambulance has been called as a precaution for two female occupants of the Land Rover and vets are at the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.

Long delays are expected and traffic is currently being diverted through Knebworth.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.