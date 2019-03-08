Advanced search

Horse dies in A1(M) collision between Stevenage and Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 15:39 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 06 June 2019

The A1(M) is closed in both directions between Junction 6 and Junction 7 a collision resulted in a horseboz overturning

A horse has died and another is believed to be seriously injured following a collision on the A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn.

Police were called at 2.25pm today to Junction 7 southbound of the A1M to reports that a Land Rover and horsebox - containing two horses - had overturned.

An ambulance has been called as a precaution for two female occupants of the Land Rover and vets are at the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.

Long delays are expected and traffic is currently being diverted through Knebworth.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

