Two children taken to hospital after collision with car in Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 10:57 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 04 February 2020
Two children were taken to hospital last night after colliding with a car while cycling on a Hitchin road.
A blue Ford Mondeo collided with the children who were riding pushbikes. Picture: Jacob Savill
Police and an ambulance service were called to Walsworth Road just after 6pm, after reports of a pushbike colliding with a blue Ford Mondeo.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Herts police confirmed that two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.