Two children taken to hospital after collision with car in Hitchin

Police were called at just after 6pm to reports of a collision on Walsworth Road. Picture: Archant Archant

Two children were taken to hospital last night after colliding with a car while cycling on a Hitchin road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A blue Ford Mondeo collided with the children who were riding pushbikes. Picture: Jacob Savill A blue Ford Mondeo collided with the children who were riding pushbikes. Picture: Jacob Savill

You may also want to watch:

Police and an ambulance service were called to Walsworth Road just after 6pm, after reports of a pushbike colliding with a blue Ford Mondeo.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Herts police confirmed that two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.