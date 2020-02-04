Advanced search

Two children taken to hospital after collision with car in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 10:57 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 04 February 2020

Police were called at just after 6pm to reports of a collision on Walsworth Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two children were taken to hospital last night after colliding with a car while cycling on a Hitchin road.

A blue Ford Mondeo collided with the children who were riding pushbikes. Picture: Jacob SavillA blue Ford Mondeo collided with the children who were riding pushbikes. Picture: Jacob Savill

Police and an ambulance service were called to Walsworth Road just after 6pm, after reports of a pushbike colliding with a blue Ford Mondeo.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Herts police confirmed that two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.

