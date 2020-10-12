Delays in Hitchin after railway bridge hit by passing vehicle

The railway bridge on Cambridge Road has been hit by a passing vehicle. Picture: Archant Archant

There are delays on the trains and also for motorists in Hitchin after the railway bridge near the train station was hit by a passing vehicle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a railway bridge in Cambridge Road, Hitchin was hit by a passing vehicle. Picture: Nick Gill Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a railway bridge in Cambridge Road, Hitchin was hit by a passing vehicle. Picture: Nick Gill

You may also want to watch:

Great Northern has tweeted that delays are expected for services to and from Cambridge, Ely and Kings Lynn, as trains are having to run at reduced speeds.

On Cambridge Road, both ways are blocked at present and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

More to come as we get it.