Delays in Hitchin after railway bridge hit by passing vehicle
PUBLISHED: 11:22 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 12 October 2020
Archant
There are delays on the trains and also for motorists in Hitchin after the railway bridge near the train station was hit by a passing vehicle.
Great Northern has tweeted that delays are expected for services to and from Cambridge, Ely and Kings Lynn, as trains are having to run at reduced speeds.
On Cambridge Road, both ways are blocked at present and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.
More to come as we get it.
