Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin family 'incredibly grateful' to ambulance service for saving daughter's life

PUBLISHED: 17:06 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 31 July 2019

Charlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Richard Smith

Charlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Richard Smith

Archant

A Hitchin man has thanked ambulance and NHS staff for saving his toddler's life after she choked at nursery.

Charlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Alexa DentCharlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Alexa Dent

Richard Smith's 23-month-old daughter Charlotte started choking at lunchtime last Thursday, and was unable to breathe. Nursery staff gave her CPR at the scene and called an ambulance. Police were first to arrive at the nursery, followed shortly after by the ambulance service.

Richard said: "She was transferred by ambulance to Hitchin's Pinehill Hospital to meet the air ambulance in Pinehill Park, and then either in the park or near the park she was treated by the doctor who had flown in on the helicopter.

"From what I can tell they saved her life at that point. She was intubated so that was probably the critical moment.

"We'd made it as far as the nursery, but we didn't know what was happening."

Charlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Alexa DentCharlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Alexa Dent

Richard and his wife Annie were rushed by police to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where they waited for their daughter to arrive in the helicopter.

You may also want to watch:

Richard said: "She had a miraculous recovery. She spent a couple of days in Addenbrooke's in intensive care and she came home on Sunday."

"We are so grateful for what the emergency services did, but particularly the air ambulance because they're almost exclusively charity-funded - and we'd love to raise some money for them."

Charlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Alexa DentCharlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Alexa Dent

Charlotte's parents, who also have a five-year-old son called Milo, have now set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the air ambulance and thank them for saving their daughter's life.

Richard, who is 35 and lives in Chennells Close, said: "Charlotte's a lot better. She's groggy, but other than that you wouldn't have any idea what had happened to her. I don't think she has any idea.

"We just feel incredibly grateful and humbled by how professional and caring everyone was. They really looked after us and not just Charlotte.

"It really struck me just how many people were involved - the police, ambulance staff, the doctor that treated her on site and the NHS staff. It's really just a big thank you to them.

"We're massively relieved - it was a scary experience."

To donate to the cause go to justgiving.com/savingcharlotte.

Most Read

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 of scratchcards stolen from Stevenage newsagent

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage woman halts prediabetes with four stone weight loss transformation

44-year-old Sue Devenish has lost more than four stone in a year. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 of scratchcards stolen from Stevenage newsagent

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage woman halts prediabetes with four stone weight loss transformation

44-year-old Sue Devenish has lost more than four stone in a year. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin family ‘incredibly grateful’ to ambulance service for saving daughter’s life

Charlotte Smith from Hitchin was saved by the air ambulance after she choked at nursery. Picture: Richard Smith

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Retiring teacher thanks families after 29 years at the same Stevenage school

Stevenage teacher Mandy Powell with Martins Wood pupils at her leaving assembly. Picture: Martins Wood

Concerns grow for missing teenage girl from Stevenage

16-year-old Bethany Adams has been missing since 9am today. Picture: Herts police

New policing minister on officer numbers and fire mergers during Herts force HQ visit

Kit Malthouse MP, new Policing Minister, at the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City while Chief Constable Charlie Hall and Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason stand in the background. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists