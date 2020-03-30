Advanced search

Lines reopen after trespassers discovered on tracks at Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 10:13 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 30 March 2020

All services running through Hitchin station are subject to delay after trespassers were found on the station's tracks. Picture: Nick Gill

All services running through Hitchin station are subject to delay after trespassers were found on the station's tracks. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

Great Northern and Thameslink services on the Hitchin line have reopened after trespassers were found on the station’s tracks.

At around 9.30am today, Govia Thameslink alerted train users to disruption on the Hitchin line.

You may also want to watch:

Initially, the train operator said delays were being caused after a passenger exited the train directly onto the tracks.

Later, they clarified on their Twitter account: “Following trespassers on the railway earlier today at Hitchin all lines have now reopened.

“We’re working to get services back on the move.”

All services running through the station should now resume, but your journey may still be subject to residual delay.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus pandemic: Lister Hospital will no longer treat minor illnesses or injuries

Lister Hospital is asking patients with minor injuries and illnesses not to come in. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Police raise awareness of domestic abuse problem during coronavirus lockdown

The national lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak may increase incidents of domestic abuse, but help is at hand. Picture: Pexels

Pedestrian dies after A1(M) collision at Stevenage junction

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car at junction 8 of the A1(M)

Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth communities send heartwarming #ClapForTheNHS message

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

Most Read

Coronavirus pandemic: Lister Hospital will no longer treat minor illnesses or injuries

Lister Hospital is asking patients with minor injuries and illnesses not to come in. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Police raise awareness of domestic abuse problem during coronavirus lockdown

The national lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak may increase incidents of domestic abuse, but help is at hand. Picture: Pexels

Pedestrian dies after A1(M) collision at Stevenage junction

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car at junction 8 of the A1(M)

Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth communities send heartwarming #ClapForTheNHS message

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

Latest from the The Comet

Lines reopen after trespassers discovered on tracks at Hitchin

All services running through Hitchin station are subject to delay after trespassers were found on the station's tracks. Picture: Nick Gill

Harry Kane: Premier League season can’t go on indefinitely and ‘there needs to be a point when enough is enough’

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Police raise awareness of domestic abuse problem during coronavirus lockdown

The national lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak may increase incidents of domestic abuse, but help is at hand. Picture: Pexels

Kimpton pet rescue shelter finally finds loving home for epileptic cat Treacle

Treacle has found a loving home after spending nearly a year in the care of the Blue Cross in Kimpton, Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Blue Cross Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire school allocations going ahead, but appeals could ‘be delayed’

School allocations will be going ahead in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24