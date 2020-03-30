Lines reopen after trespassers discovered on tracks at Hitchin

All services running through Hitchin station are subject to delay after trespassers were found on the station's tracks. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Great Northern and Thameslink services on the Hitchin line have reopened after trespassers were found on the station’s tracks.

At around 9.30am today, Govia Thameslink alerted train users to disruption on the Hitchin line.

Initially, the train operator said delays were being caused after a passenger exited the train directly onto the tracks.

Later, they clarified on their Twitter account: “Following trespassers on the railway earlier today at Hitchin all lines have now reopened.

“We’re working to get services back on the move.”

All services running through the station should now resume, but your journey may still be subject to residual delay.