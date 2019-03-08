Advanced search

Lorry shedding load in Hitchin still causing traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 18:10 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 15 August 2019

Road closed in Hitchin after a lorry has overturned and shed its load. Picture: HCC Highways

Road closed in Hitchin after a lorry has overturned and shed its load. Picture: HCC Highways

A road closure related to a lorry shedding its load in Hitchin is continuing to cause delays this evening - with a cordon put up due to reports of an associated gas leak.

Heavy machinery fell from a lorry in Grove Road at 1.50pm, with the road closed between the junction of Woolgrove Road to the junction of Bury Mead.

Traffic in the area is still heavy at this time.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service also received reports of a gas leak caused by damage from the earlier incident.

One engine from Hitchin attended, with crews liasing with police to establish a safety cordon.

UPDATE: Following a visit from the gas board, the area was considered safe by 7.45pm.

Police: Letchworth attempted abduction 'did not take place'

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Heavy machinery falls from lorry in Hitchin, causing delays and injuring one

The incident resulted in one person being injured. Picture: Devi Jankowicz

Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services

Hitchin Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

