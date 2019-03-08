Lorry shedding load in Hitchin still causing traffic delays

A road closure related to a lorry shedding its load in Hitchin is continuing to cause delays this evening - with a cordon put up due to reports of an associated gas leak.

Heavy machinery fell from a lorry in Grove Road at 1.50pm, with the road closed between the junction of Woolgrove Road to the junction of Bury Mead.

Traffic in the area is still heavy at this time.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service also received reports of a gas leak caused by damage from the earlier incident.

One engine from Hitchin attended, with crews liasing with police to establish a safety cordon.

UPDATE: Following a visit from the gas board, the area was considered safe by 7.45pm.