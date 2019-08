Overturned lorry in Hitchin causing traffic delays

Road closed in Hitchin after a lorry has overturned and shed its load. Picture: HCC Highways Archant

A road traffic collision is causing delays in Hitchin this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

An overturned lorry has shed its load on Wilbury Way at the Grove Road junction.

The road is closed between Grove Road and Bury Mead and recovery is ongoing.

Police are at the incident.