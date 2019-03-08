Advanced search

Elderly woman involved in collision with car in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 13:44 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 12 August 2019

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Archant

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car near Asda in Hitchin.

A police spokesman said: "Officers and ambulance were called to Queen Street, Hitchin just before 11am to reports that an elderly woman had been in collision with a vehicle.

"She has been taken to hospital to have her injuries assessed."

Traffic is slow in the area as police remain at the scene and road closures are in place.

