Elderly woman involved in collision with car in Hitchin

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Archant Archant

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car near Asda in Hitchin.

A police spokesman said: "Officers and ambulance were called to Queen Street, Hitchin just before 11am to reports that an elderly woman had been in collision with a vehicle.

"She has been taken to hospital to have her injuries assessed."

Traffic is slow in the area as police remain at the scene and road closures are in place.