Could new parking restrictions come to Hitchin residential road?

Yellow lines and other parking restrictions could be coming to Moormead Close, Hitchin. Picture: Matt Powell Archant

A public consultation that could see significant changes made to a residential road in Hitchin has been launched by Hertfordshire County Council.

New parking rules for Moormead Close, including double yellow lines and a time restricted waiting area, in Hitchin are being put forward by HCC's Highways department.

In their public engagement proposal, the county council says these new measures will make the road safer for both pedestrians and road users, remove obstructive parked vehicles for residents and allow larger vehicles access to the road.

The consultation opened yesterday and will run until Wednesday, March 25.

This public engagement exercise is the first part of a two-stage process. Comments received from residents will help the county council finalise their proposals, or persuade them to drop the idea altogether.

You can leave your thoughts on the proposals at surveys.hertfordshire.gov.uk/s/MoormeadClose.