Advanced search

Could new parking restrictions come to Hitchin residential road?

PUBLISHED: 12:47 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 12 March 2020

Yellow lines and other parking restrictions could be coming to Moormead Close, Hitchin. Picture: Matt Powell

Yellow lines and other parking restrictions could be coming to Moormead Close, Hitchin. Picture: Matt Powell

Archant

A public consultation that could see significant changes made to a residential road in Hitchin has been launched by Hertfordshire County Council.

New parking rules for Moormead Close, including double yellow lines and a time restricted waiting area, in Hitchin are being put forward by HCC's Highways department.

You may also want to watch:

In their public engagement proposal, the county council says these new measures will make the road safer for both pedestrians and road users, remove obstructive parked vehicles for residents and allow larger vehicles access to the road.

The consultation opened yesterday and will run until Wednesday, March 25.

This public engagement exercise is the first part of a two-stage process. Comments received from residents will help the county council finalise their proposals, or persuade them to drop the idea altogether.

You can leave your thoughts on the proposals at surveys.hertfordshire.gov.uk/s/MoormeadClose.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Plan for seven high-rise tower blocks in place of Icon building denied

Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been rejected by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee. Picture; Google

Stevenage woman convicted of six counts of benefit fraud

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Plan for seven high-rise tower blocks in place of Icon building denied

Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been rejected by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee. Picture; Google

Stevenage woman convicted of six counts of benefit fraud

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Could new parking restrictions come to Hitchin residential road?

Yellow lines and other parking restrictions could be coming to Moormead Close, Hitchin. Picture: Matt Powell

Hertfordshire paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

The paramedic from Hertfordshire works at the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST). Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Stevenage residents urged to submit ideas for £25 million funding under #MyTown initiative

The #MyTown initiative will bring £25 million of funding to Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage GP surgery closed after patient tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

First Mothers in Business networking event is roaring success

More than 25 businesswoman went along to the first Mothers in Business Stevenage networking event since its relaunch. Picture: Alannah Herbert Photography
Drive 24