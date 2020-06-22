Advanced search

Stolen vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 17:25 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 22 June 2020

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage or information after a road traffic collision in the early hours of Hitchin left a stolen car flipped on its roof.

At around 2.30am on Saturday, a stolen black Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision with five parked cars on Mattocke Road, before flipping onto its roof.

Two people were seen running from the scene and no injuries were reported.

PC Dale Morris, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Constabularies Road Policing Unit, said: “If you have information which could help with this investigation I’d like to hear from you.

“Do you live in the Mattocke Road area and have CCTV which could assist with our enquiries? Or were you in the area at the time in your vehicle and have a dashcam?

“If you have relevant footage or information I can be contacted directly via email at dale.morris@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

