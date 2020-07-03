Hitchin crash: House damaged in serious three-vehicle collision

The serious crash has closed Stotfold Road in both directions. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit Archant

A house has been damaged in a serious three-vehicle crash which has closed a major Hitchin road this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision, on Stotfold Road between Hitchin and Letchworth, is not considered to be life threatening – however one driver is currently being investigated for drink driving offences.

You may also want to watch:

A Herts police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 11.45am today following a road traffic collision in Stotfold Road, Hitchin.

“Three vehicles were reported to have been involved. Damage was also caused to a house during the incident.”

“Officers are currently on scene, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services, and road closures remain in place while they work at the scene.”

The BCH Road Policing Unit have tweeted: “Thankfully the collision in Hitchin appears to be non life threatening, however one driver is being investigated for drink driving offences and further enquiries are continuing at the scene.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.