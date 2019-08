Hitchin road closed after crash

Emergency services were called to Hitchin's Grove Road to reports of a collision. Picture: Archant Archant

A Hitchin road was shut this evening following a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called Grove Road to reports of a collision at 4.27pm.

Hitchin firefighters attended the scene and carried out safety checks, although it is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

The road has since reopened.