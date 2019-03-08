Advanced search

Train lines blocked between Hitchin and Royston due to electricity supply failure

PUBLISHED: 09:26 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 04 November 2019

All train lines are currently blocked between Hitchin and Royston this morning due to a electricity supply failure. Picture: Great Northern

Archant

All train lines are currently blocked between Hitchin and Royston this morning due to a electricity supply failure.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink says train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed, with disruption currently expected until 11am.

As a result, Great Northern services between London King's Cross and Ely/Kings Lynn are affected, as well as Thameslink services between Brighton and Cambridge.

Rail tickets are being accepted on the following Arriva buses:

- 98 between Hitchin and Baldock

- 97 between Hitchin and Letchworth

- 55 beteen Stevenage and Letchworth

