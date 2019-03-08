Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office Archant

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain in Hertfordshire, with flooding and traffic disruption expected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning will be in place for the East of England region from 3pm until 11pm today, with the area around St Albans most likely to be worst hit.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Met Office, home and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, as well as delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, with spray and flooding leading to potentially difficult driving conditions.

It also said: "Fast flowing floodwater is possible, causing danger to life and power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely.

"Following earlier rainfall some heavy, and perhaps thundery, showers are expected to develop over parts of southeast England this afternoon and into the evening. Whilst many areas will miss the highest rainfall totals from these some places could see 50-60 mm falling in the space of 4 to 6 hours. The showers will then gradually ease later this evening."

A yellow warning for rain has been in place since 4am today and will remain until midnight tonight.