Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police Archant

Herts police have released dashcam footage of a head-on crash between a motorbike and a car in Stevenage as part of its campaign to improve the safety of motorcyclists on our roads.

The Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit have released the footage of the crash, which happened in Broadwater Crescent at around 5pm on March 23 of this year.

The rider was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and was critically injured, subsequently being airlifted to hospital.

The car was travelling within the speed limits and the two people travelling in it were not injured.

PC David Burstow investigated the case and said: "We are releasing this footage in the hope it brings some reality, particularly to motorcyclists, of the serious consequences of being over the limit.

"The rider put himself, the occupants of the car and other road users at risk and this is not acceptable.

"I appreciate he is now paying for his actions not only through the courts but through the injuries he has suffered. The message from us is clear - do not drink and drive."

At court in July, the motorcyclist was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Herts police officers have joined the 2 Wheels Campaign - a nationwide project designed to help improve safety for bike and motorbike users.

This comes after latest figures revealed there were 348 crashes involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire during a two-year period.