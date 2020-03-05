Advanced search

Green light for Hertfordshire roads' facelift as county council approves latest works programme

PUBLISHED: 06:58 06 March 2020

Hertfordshire County Council approved their 2020/21 works programme last week. Picture: Keith Barnes

Hertfordshire County Council has given the go-ahead to a new £46 million programme of highway improvement schemes, due to start next month.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the county council say they will be delivering nearly 1,500 maintenance and improvement works across Hertfordshire's 3,000 mile road network.

Planned works include repairs to carriageways, pavements, bridges and traffic signals, as well as tackling safety problems, reducing traffic congestion, and ensuring walking and cycling are more attractive travel options.

The funding includes a ring-fenced £8 million budget for improving the condition of local residential roads, with the overall aim of halving the number of roads currently identified as 'poor' - from 16 per cent down to eight per cent - over a five year period.

The programme has identified over 100 areas of road improvement in Stevenage, including resurfacing on stretches of Fairlands Way and Verity Way, and a new surface dressing on the Gunnels Wood Road / Broadhall Way roundabout.

In Letchworth, residents can expect improvements to Icknield Way and Saffron Hill, while Hitchin will see a surface inlay on Hermitage Road - one of over 50 schemes earmarked for the town.

Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "We've increased the budget for highway improvements to make sure we can deliver the maintenance and improvement schemes that our roads need, and we're investing £37m over five years to improve the unclassified road network - that's the roads most of us live on as well as rural lanes.

"We know that the condition of the county's roads really matters to our residents, and it matters to us too. While we can't do everything, this work programme along with the regular repairs we do, will make a real difference to roads across the county."

The £46 million works programme is an addition to routine maintenance and minor repairs - such as fixing potholes and cutting grass verges - which are independently carried out throughout the year.

The new programme is 'integrated,' which is to say, the county council will establish priorities and identify how the schemes can best be delivered in tandem to increase efficiency and reduce disruption on the roads.

For details of which roads are included in the full 2020/21 programme visit https://democracy.hertfordshire.gov.uk/documents/s16805/03

