Advanced search

How have social distancing measures changed Hitchin’s town centre?

PUBLISHED: 14:32 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 29 May 2020

New temporary measures have been implemented to allow the public to maintain social distance in Hitchin. Picture: Colin Johnson

New temporary measures have been implemented to allow the public to maintain social distance in Hitchin. Picture: Colin Johnson

Archant

New social distancing measures were put in place in Hitchin to ensure the public’s safety this week, but some residents are concerned these measures could negatively impact the town’s beloved high streets.

The new measures in place in Hitchin town centre include parking bays being suspended and large barriers placed on the pavement. Picture: Evie AlderThe new measures in place in Hitchin town centre include parking bays being suspended and large barriers placed on the pavement. Picture: Evie Alder

The county council has been implementing temporary safety measures in Hitchin and other towns across Hertfordshire since Tuesday, as part of a Public Health initiative to ensure social distancing is adhered to once businesses start reopening.

Businesses across Hertfordshire are expected to be phased back, led by public health guidance, as the county council observes the results of the easing of government restrictions in Hitchin and further afield.

Footpaths have been widened in the town centre to allow pedestrians to stay 2m apart more easily, and some parking and loading bays in High Street, Sun Street and Market Place have had to be suspended as part of the new social distancing plans.

But the new measures, implemented by Herts County Council’s Highways division, have not been received positively by all.

Some residents have asked how businesses will be able to unload deliveries without blocking the socially distanced footpaths, or how parking shortages in the centre may affect footfall.

You may also want to watch:

In response, Cllr Derrick Ashley, county councillor for Hitchin South, said: “As we try to deliver social distancing measures in the town I am trying to ensure there is ongoing dialogue between HCC highways, NHDC enforcement and local businesses to ensure we have something workable in place by the time most shops reopen.”

It is expected that local businesses and councillors will discuss how these measures can be less intrusive for locals, and changes could come as soon as next week.

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, said: “I support the public using the town centre safely but also in support of businesses being able to operate and access loading bays in the town for deliveries.

“We are working with Highways to change the closures to make it easier for businesses to operate and allow social distancing.”

Cllr Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “The safety and security of those who live and work in Hertfordshire is a top priority for us at Hertfordshire County Council.

“We are working closely with our public health partners to ensure we have the right measures in place to allow people to safely go about their business in town centres and enable them to socially distance as they do so.”

A spokeswoman from the county council said although there was no specified end date for these temporary measures, government and public health advice will dictate when they can be removed from Hitchin town centre.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

Most Read

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

How have social distancing measures changed Hitchin’s town centre?

New temporary measures have been implemented to allow the public to maintain social distance in Hitchin. Picture: Colin Johnson

‘Stevenage town centre regeneration still on track’ despite financial crisis

Computer-generated images of what the new development will look like. Picture: Reef Group.

Letchworth recycling centre ‘blocked by concrete’ in protest against dangerous queues

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

Calling all artists! Broadway Gallery announces inaugural ‘Letchworth Open’

Broadway Studio and Gallery has announced a new exhibition - and your work can feature. Picture: Google

Business response network provides coronavirus support

'We want business actively contributing towards a better society,' says Andy Brown Picture: Anglian Water
Drive 24