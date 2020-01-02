Advanced search

Hertfordshire commuters hit by 2.7 per cent rail fare rise

PUBLISHED: 11:44 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 02 January 2020

Commuters will pay as much as £100 more for a season ticket in 2020. Picture: Archant

Commuters will pay as much as £100 more for a season ticket in 2020. Picture: Archant

Archant

Hertfordshire commuters were hit by the latest rail fare price hike this morning, with Govia Thameslink trains costing 2.7 per cent more in 2020.

The increase means that an average season ticket into London has risen by as much as £100 - though the figure remains lower than the 3.1 per cent rise implemented at the start of 2019.

The Rail Delivery Group - the industry body which regulates rail fares - says this is the third year in a row which has seen average fares held below the benchmark rate of inflation.

Bim Afolami told this paper last month: "My strong view is that our fare prices should not increase in real terms. They have not. They have been held at inflation. This is the third year in a row that average fares nationally have been held below the inflation measure, on which rises are based."

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: "We understand that no one wants to pay more to travel, which is why train companies have held the average fare increases below inflation, while still investing to improve journeys.  "Passengers will benefit from 1,000 extra, improved train carriages and over 1,000 extra weekly services in 2020."

Transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps last night confirmed plans to trial a system of "flexible" season tickets on Govia Thameslink services, which offer discounts to part-time workers travelling only certain days a week.

If successful, the system could be rolled out across the country.

Go-ahead for 85 new homes on former site of Stevenage school

A resolution to grant planning permission for 85 new homes in Stevenage was made at a planning meetin, and will see new homes in Webb Rise. Picture: Google

CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Borough Council promises answers to leaseholders' questions over major refurb of 550 flat blocks

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Hamilton star Giles Terera hails Stevenage influence after New Year MBE honour

The 43-year-old actor won an Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical last year. Picture: Pamela Raith

Woman hospitalised following altercation in Stevenage

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital with an injury to her eye following an altercation in Stevenage

