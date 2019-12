Major train disruption after electric wire damage

Customers are warned to expect delays until 2pm this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern Archant

Great Northern and Thameslink services are severely disrupted this afternoon following damage to overheard wires at Finsbury Park.

All train services from St Pancras to or from Peterborough/Cambridge have been cancelled, and due to fewer platforms available at London Kings Cross, there is also a reduced service from Kings Cross to Cambridge/Kings Lynn.

Disruption is expected until at least 2pm, with customers warned to expect delays of up to 45 minutes.