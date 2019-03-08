Heavy machinery falls from lorry in Hitchin, causing delays and injuring one

Heavy machinery fell from a lorry in Grove Road earlier today. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography Archant

Motorists are being advised to avoid a major road in Hitchin this afternoon after the load from a lorry tipped over.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

INCIDENT: #Hitchin Wilbury Way, there has been an RTC at the junction with Grove Road. This is causing delays within the Walsworth area. Please expect delays when driving at this location. #AvoidTheArea pic.twitter.com/bW1Y0ya8a2 — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) August 14, 2019

Herts police have confirmed that heavy machinery had fallen from a lorry on Grove Road at 1.50pm today.

You may also want to watch:

One man was injured in the incident but was quickly discharged by ambulance crews as his injuries were neither serious nor life-threatening.

Grove Road is currently closed from the junction of Woolgrove Road to the junction of Bury Mead while the vehicle is recovered.

Herts firefighters are also at the scene assisting police officers as the situation is being dealt with.

Herts County Council Highways is warning of heavy traffic in the Walsworth area of Hitchin and says delays are to be expected.