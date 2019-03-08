Advanced search

Roadworks start on major Chells Manor road today

PUBLISHED: 09:59 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 01 August 2019

Roadworks are due to start on Gresley Way today, lasting until August 9. Picture: Google Maps

Roadworks are due to start on Gresley Way today, lasting until August 9. Picture: Google Maps

Roadworks have started in the Chells Manor area of Stevenage this morning and will last until Friday, August 9.

Work have begun along Gresley Way this morning, with temporary traffic signals in place.

Herts County Council Highways officers confirmed that the roadworks are designed for road widening at the junction of The Lanterns housing development site.

The works are not in connection with recent resurfacing efforts carried out by Eurovia - which were due to finish at 5am this morning - nor the proposed Gresley Park development.

A Herts County Council Highways officer confirmed the road works were planned to take place consecutively to "avoid clashing of works and upsetting residents".

