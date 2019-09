Delays on Great Northern rail trains this morning

Great Northern trains are disrupted this morning.

There are delays on trains this morning which could affect your journey.

A broken down train earlier between Moorgate and Finsbury Park caused delays but all lines have now reopened.

Great Northern are reporting residual delays of up to 20 minutes.