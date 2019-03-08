Shortage of train crew to cause delays between King's Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn

Passengers travelling on Great Northern services today between London King's Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn could experience delays of up to 60 minutes due to a shortage of train crew.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs the Great Northern service, said it has a "short term unavailability of train crew", which could mean "your overall journey time may be extended by up to 60 minutes during this time".

Great Northern services travelling in both directions between King's Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn are affected - with cancellations expected on trains to and from Cambridge, Ely, and Kings Lynn.

The train operator has requested replacement buses to supplement some cancelled services - with buses due to be available from Cambridge, Ely and Kings Lynn. Govia suggests speaking to a member of staff at these stations to find out more, as the buses will be managed by local teams.

Great Northern tickets will be accepted on the London Underground on all reasonable Tube routes, including London Overground between Piccadilly line between Finbsury Park and Cockfosters, and Victoria line between King's Cross, Highbury & Islington and Tottenham Hale (changing for Greater Anglia services).

Tickets will also be accepted on:

- London Overground between Highbury & Islington and Seven and Enfield Town (a short walk away from Enfield Chase)

- Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street, Hertford East, Cambridge and Ely

- CrossCountry between Cambridge and Peterborough

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Great Northern ask for you to keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

It is not clear how long services will be affected for today.