Hitchin-bound trains to be cancelled or delayed after overhead wires damaged
PUBLISHED: 14:18 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 02 September 2020
Archant
Train lines are currently blocked between Hitchin and Peterborough, after damage to overhead electrical wires was discovered earlier this afternoon.
Great Northern services running through these stations are subject to cancellation or delays.
More to come as we get it.
