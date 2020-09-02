Hitchin-bound trains to be cancelled or delayed after overhead wires damaged

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after damage to overhead electrical wires was discovered this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Train lines are currently blocked between Hitchin and Peterborough, after damage to overhead electrical wires was discovered earlier this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Great Northern services running through these stations are subject to cancellation or delays.

More to come as we get it.