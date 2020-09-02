Advanced search

Hitchin-bound trains to be cancelled or delayed after overhead wires damaged

PUBLISHED: 14:18 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 02 September 2020

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after damage to overhead electrical wires was discovered this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

Train lines are currently blocked between Hitchin and Peterborough, after damage to overhead electrical wires was discovered earlier this afternoon.

Great Northern services running through these stations are subject to cancellation or delays.

More to come as we get it.

