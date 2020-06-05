Trains between Hitchin and Peterborough delayed after lorry hits bridge

Trains running between Hitchin and Peterborough are delayed after a lorry hit a bridge. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Trains running between Hitchin and Peterborough are subject to delay this afternoon, after a lorry collided with a bridge earlier in the day.

#GNUpdates - Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge earlier today between Hitchin and Peterborough trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.



Services running through these stations will be delayed, whilst this is investigated further.



ℹhttps://t.co/LqgbiYodhT — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) June 5, 2020

Great Northern tweeted the news at around 2pm this afternoon.

They said: “Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge earlier today between Hitchin and Peterborough trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

“Services running through these stations will be delayed, whilst this is investigated further.”

Further updates to come as we get them.