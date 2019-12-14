Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink Archant

All lines have reopened between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train this morning, but there continue to be delays of up to an hour currently to and from London.

It has now been confirmed that a person sadly died at the scene, with emergency services in attendance.

Initially there were no trains running between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City, but Great Northern, Thameslink and London North Eastern Railway services are now operating.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink says there are currently delays of up to an hour on Great Northern and Thameslink services - with cancellations too.

Disruption is currently expected to continue until at least 4pm, with rail customers urged to delay travelling if they can.

On its website, Govia Thameslink said: "Trains on routes to and from London King's Cross and Finsbury Park are severely disrupted by this incident. Please delay your journey until later today, if possible. If you travel now, your journey is likely to be extended by at least 60 minutes.

"Your train may be terminated before reaching the affected area, or may be held for a long time before it can complete its journey. Some trains which do run through the affected area will be revised to call at fewer stations.

"Trains affected by the disruption include Great Northern services between the Cambridge area, Stevenage and Central London; and Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge, Finsbury Park, London King's Cross/St Pancras International and stations south of Central London.

"Great Northern services via Hertford North are now also severely disrupted by this problem.

"A large number of long-distance train services, including LNER services, are also affected by this incident."

Ticket acceptance:

You may use Thameslink and Great Northern tickets on the following alternative routes at no extra cost:

- LNER services between London King's Cross, Stevenage and Peterborough (Thameslink and Great Northern will also accept LNER tickets)

- Greater Anglia services between London Liverpool Street and Hertford East and also Cambridge

- Thameslink services between London St Pancras International and Bedford (please note there are currently no connecting replacement bus services between this route and the stations on the Peterborough and Cambridge routes)

- London Overground services between Highbury & Islington and Hackney Central, for trains from Hackney Downs to Enfield Town

- London Underground services on any reasonable route, including Victoria Line and Piccadilly Line services between London King's Cross, St Pancras and Finsbury Park.

- CrossCountry services between Peterborough and Cambridge

- TfL Buses on routes between Crews Hill / Hadley Wood, Alexandra Palace, Finsbury Park and Central London

- Arriva buses routes 55, 97, 98, 100*, 101* and 724

- Uno buses on routes 601*, 602*, 653*, 610* and 612*

You can use a number of local bus services to travel between the Hitchin area and Luton, Harpenden, St Albans or Radlett, where connecting trains will run on parallel Thameslink route. These buses are marked by an asterisk *.

- If you need someone to speak to, you can call the Samaritans at any time for free on 116 123.