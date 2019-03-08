Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Major disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink services 'expected until end of service'

PUBLISHED: 18:05 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 25 July 2019

Train delays: There is major disruption to both Great Northern and Thameslink services this evening. Picture: Nick Gill

Train delays: There is major disruption to both Great Northern and Thameslink services this evening. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

There is major disruption to the trains this evening for both Great Northern and Thameslink services.

Overhead electric wires have been damaged just north of Peterborough station, with train operator Govia Thameslink anticipating "major disruption to continue for trains on the East Coast Main Line until the end of service".

You may also want to watch:

LNER services are unable to run between Stevenage and Grantham, while on the Thameslink line there are no trains between London St Pancras and St Albans.

Great Northern and Thameslink services will be cancelled or amended to not run between Huntingdon and Peterborough.

The lines were already running at a reduced speed due to the hot weather.

For more information, including how to claim compensation, visit greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information.

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Latest from the The Comet

Major disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink services ‘expected until end of service’

Train delays: There is major disruption to both Great Northern and Thameslink services this evening. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage Costco: Theft in car park on opening day

Police say a theft took place in Stevenage Costco's car park yesterday.

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Firefighters put out fence and shed blaze in Stevenage

Firefighters have successfully put out a fire in Burns Road, Stevenage.

Third date added to discuss North Herts Museum debacle

North Hertfordshire Museum and Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists