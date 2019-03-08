Major disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink services 'expected until end of service'

There is major disruption to the trains this evening for both Great Northern and Thameslink services.

Overhead electric wires have been damaged just north of Peterborough station, with train operator Govia Thameslink anticipating "major disruption to continue for trains on the East Coast Main Line until the end of service".

LNER services are unable to run between Stevenage and Grantham, while on the Thameslink line there are no trains between London St Pancras and St Albans.

Great Northern and Thameslink services will be cancelled or amended to not run between Huntingdon and Peterborough.

The lines were already running at a reduced speed due to the hot weather.

For more information, including how to claim compensation, visit greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information.