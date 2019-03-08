Advanced search

Bridge crash between Hitchin and Stevenage delays trains

PUBLISHED: 12:57 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 23 August 2019

Stevenage Train Station. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

Stevenage Train Station. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

Archant

A vehicle crashing into a bridge between Hitchin and Stevenage has delayed train services in the area.

Govia-operated Great Northern said this is causing disruption on the whole line between Peterborough and Stevenage.

The disruption is expected to end by 2pm.

For the latest updates, go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates

