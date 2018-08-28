Disruption on trains near Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 07:52 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:34 19 December 2018
There is disruption on services between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace this morning.
An earlier fault on a train between Hertford North and Alexandra Palace has caused delays of up to 15 minutes to journeys between these stations, but lines are now open.
The disruption is expected to last until 9am.
Some services are being diverted and will no longer call at Drayton Park, Highbury & Islington, Essex Road, Old Street and Moorgate.
