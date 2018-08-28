Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disruption on trains near Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 07:52 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:34 19 December 2018

Great Northern services have been delayed due to an earlier fault at Hertford. Picture: Nick Gill

Great Northern services have been delayed due to an earlier fault at Hertford. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

There is disruption on services between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace this morning.

An earlier fault on a train between Hertford North and Alexandra Palace has caused delays of up to 15 minutes to journeys between these stations, but lines are now open.

The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

Some services are being diverted and will no longer call at Drayton Park, Highbury & Islington, Essex Road, Old Street and Moorgate.

To follow the incident on Twitter, go to twitter.com/hashtag/CrewsHill?f=tweets.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other The Comet visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by The Comet staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique The Comet account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth-based hospice celebrates Christmas with Compassionate Neighours

Garden House Hospice Care has celebrated the success of its Compassionate Neighbours scheme with Christmas party for all involved. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Campaigners’ anger as injured greyhound put down after Henlow race fall

Henlow Greyhound Track. Picture: Google Maps

Lewis Hamilton addresses backlash of Stevenage ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton posted a video to his Instragram after calling Stevenage 'the slums', saying he

North Herts band record charity CD to help homeless charity Crisis

Lizzard Frequency have released a charity single to raise money for Crisis at Christmas. Picture: Supplied by Lizzard Frequency

FEATURE: ‘We called my late son Kai ‘Peter Pan’ – he was never going to grow old’ says brave Hitchin mum and author Vikki Hammond

The inspirational Vikki Hammond with her late son, Kai
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists