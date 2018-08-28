Disruption on trains near Stevenage

Great Northern services have been delayed due to an earlier fault at Hertford. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

There is disruption on services between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace this morning.

An earlier fault on a train between Hertford North and Alexandra Palace has caused delays of up to 15 minutes to journeys between these stations, but lines are now open.

The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

Some services are being diverted and will no longer call at Drayton Park, Highbury & Islington, Essex Road, Old Street and Moorgate.

