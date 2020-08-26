Engineers called out after lorry hits railway bridge in Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 16:43 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 26 August 2020
Archant
Trains travelling through Hitchin are being subject to delays this evening, after a lorry hit a railway bridge in the Hitchin area.
The news was announced by Great Northern in a tweet this afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
They said: “A lorry has hit a railway bridge in the Hitchin area.
“Whilst Network Rail engineers inspect the bridge for damage, trains have to run at a reduced speed in the area and may experience a short delay.”
According to Network Rail, there were 1,787 bridge strikes reported in 2019. Of these strikes, there are 328 locations that received multiple strikes.
The most costly single strike amounted to £1.8 million in train delay costs.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.