Advanced search

Engineers called out after lorry hits railway bridge in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 16:43 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 26 August 2020

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a lorry hit a railway bridge near Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a lorry hit a railway bridge near Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

Trains travelling through Hitchin are being subject to delays this evening, after a lorry hit a railway bridge in the Hitchin area.

The news was announced by Great Northern in a tweet this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

They said: “A lorry has hit a railway bridge in the Hitchin area.

“Whilst Network Rail engineers inspect the bridge for damage, trains have to run at a reduced speed in the area and may experience a short delay.”

According to Network Rail, there were 1,787 bridge strikes reported in 2019. Of these strikes, there are 328 locations that received multiple strikes.

The most costly single strike amounted to £1.8 million in train delay costs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Latest from the The Comet

North Herts Conservative councillor set to ask colleagues to back unitary council plans

Councillor David Levett plans to ask North Herts District Council to back plans for a unitary local authority.

Engineers called out after lorry hits railway bridge in Hitchin

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a lorry hit a railway bridge near Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Datchworth lock down Luton Town with clinical performance

Sam Bridgeman bowls Guy Bowden as Datchworth seconds beat St Margaretsbury. Picture: WILL NASH

What’s changing on Arriva buses in Hertfordshire ahead of September school return?

Arriva buses have introduced some changes to their school run services in the wake of COVID-19. Picture: Supplied

‘True gentleman’ and Stevenage charity volunteer Alan Maynard dies aged 90

Alan Maynard was best man for his grandson Callum last year. The 90-year-old passed away last month. Picture: Courtesy of Rob Stewart