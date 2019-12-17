Advanced search

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

PUBLISHED: 13:35 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 17 December 2019

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Archant

Train lines are partially blocked after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace this afternoon.

Govia-run Great Northern and Thameslink services are running a reduced service to and from London Kings Cross, with trains subject to delays of up to 90 minutes.

Lines are expected to remain disrupted until approximately 5pm.

You may use Thameslink and Great Northern tickets on the following alternative routes at no extra cost:

- Thameslink services between London St Pancras and Bedford

- London Underground via any reasonable route

- Greater Anglia services between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge/Ely, and also between London Liverpool Street and Hertford North

- London Overground between London Liverpool Street and Enfield Town

- London North Eastern Railway between London Kings Cross and Peterborough

- CrossCountry services between Cambridge and Peterborough

- East Midlands Railway between Ely and Norwich

- TfL Buses on routes between Crews Hill / Hadley Wood, Alexandra Palace, Finsbury Park and Central London

- Arriva buses routes 55, 97, 98, 100*, 101* and 724

- Uno buses on routes 601*, 602*, 653*, 610* and 612*

You can use a number of local bus services to travel between the Hitchin area and Luton, Harpenden, St Albans or Radlett, where connecting trains will run on the parallel Thameslink route. These buses are marked by an asterisk*.

- If you need to speak to someone, you can call Samaritans at any time for free on 116 123

