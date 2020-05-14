Advanced search

New rail timetable set to help maintain social distancing

PUBLISHED: 08:32 15 May 2020

A new timetable for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers is set for Sunday. Picture: Nick Gill

A new timetable for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers is set for Sunday. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

A new train timetable for Great Northern and Thameslink routes is set to be implemented from Sunday to help maintain social distancing.

The new timetable will be in place until further notice, and passengers are asked to check before travelling, use off-peak services if possible, and work from home if they can to avoid unnecessary travel.

Following the latest government guidance for passengers on how to travel safely, Govia Thameslink Railway will be running a different Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern timetable.

The introduction of a new timetable means that services and train times will change and passengers will need to check before they travel.

To increase the number of services running on the East Coast mainline, a rail replacement service will be reintroduced Monday to Saturday between Stevenage and Watton-at-Stone.

The COVID-19 outbreak has delayed work on a new platform at Stevenage that would have allowed trains to run between Stevenage and Watton-on-Stone.

You may also want to watch:

The government advice sets out that if people cannot work from home and have to travel for work, they should first consider alternatives to public transport.

For those who have to use public transport, the guidance for passengers on how to travel safely recommends keeping two metres apart from others wherever possible, wearing a face covering, using contactless payment, avoiding rush hour travel where feasible and washing or sanitising your hands before and after travel.

To help maintain social distancing some extra services will be running and passengers may be asked to queue to enter some larger, busier stations.

Steve White, Govia’s chief operating officer, said: “We ask that customers work with us by respecting the requirements for social distancing and personal hygiene so that we can help everyone who needs to travel or who is working on the railway stay safe and well.

“I would like to thank our own key worker colleagues who have shown great fortitude in keeping the railway running and supporting our passengers who must travel.”

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast Route, said: “Our teams are working closely on plans to keep passengers and staff safe as we see more people coming back to work and we will be watching passenger numbers carefully to adapt the way we manage trains and stations.”

To find out more about the changes, go to nationalrail.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

New rail timetable set to help maintain social distancing

A new timetable for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers is set for Sunday. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage manufacturer creates hundreds of visors for essential workers during lockdown

Paul's daughter Kirsty (front, right) works as a local chemist. Picture: Paul Moran

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries slammed for sharing ‘far-right’ tweet attacking Labour leader Keir Starmer

Health minister Nadine Dorries has been accused of spreading fake news on Twitter. Picture: Office of Nadine Dorries MP

Stevenage nurse who goes the extra mile honoured in tyre firm’s thank you campaign

Paula Phillips with STS Tyre Pros Letchworth centre manager, Lee Soley. Picture: Sam Stewart

Former England keeper shows up for surprise visit at Hitchin’s Feed Up Warm Up drop–off

Shane Cole and David James at Feed Up Warm Up drop-in session yesterday evening. Picture: David James
Drive 24