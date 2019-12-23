Great Northern and Thameslink lines shut after person hit by train
PUBLISHED: 17:59 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 23 December 2019
Archant
Great Northern and Thameslink services between Peterborough and Hitchin have been shut after a person was hit by a train this evening.
All lines are currently closed between the two stations until the emergency services have dealt with the tragedy.
Replacement buses have been requested by both Great Northern and Thameslink and tickets are being accepted on alternative lines.
More information to follow.