Great Northern and Thameslink lines shut after person hit by train

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink Archant

Great Northern and Thameslink services between Peterborough and Hitchin have been shut after a person was hit by a train this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠️#Peterborough -LNER alternative travel advice ⬇️



Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Edinburgh

East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras and Sheffield / Leeds

CrossCountry between Peterborough and Cambridge for onward connections to / from London — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) December 23, 2019

You may also want to watch:

All lines are currently closed between the two stations until the emergency services have dealt with the tragedy.

Replacement buses have been requested by both Great Northern and Thameslink and tickets are being accepted on alternative lines.

More information to follow.