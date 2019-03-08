Graveley road closure after 'serious collision'
PUBLISHED: 07:52 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 12 August 2019
Archant
Two sections of road in Graveley are closed this morning following serious collision involving two vehicles.
Police were called at 6.51am today by the ambulance service and asked to attend the scene of the crash on the High Street at the junction for Graveley Lane.
Officers are currently in attendance and have closed Graveley Lane at Graveley Road and High Street between Church Lane and Lannock Hill.
Herts Highways and police are asking drivers to find an alternative route.
If you witnessed the incident, call police on 101 quoting ISR 102.
The Comet is awaiting further details from the ambulance service.