Graveley road closure after 'serious collision'

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police Archant

Two sections of road in Graveley are closed this morning following serious collision involving two vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

INCIDENT: Due to a serious road traffic collision in #Graveley, Graveley Lane is CLOSED at Graveley Road. The High Street (B197) is CLOSED between Church Lane and Lannock Hill. Please take an alternative route. Call 101 if you witnessed the incident. ISR 102. pic.twitter.com/CKBALJTUw5 — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) August 12, 2019

Police were called at 6.51am today by the ambulance service and asked to attend the scene of the crash on the High Street at the junction for Graveley Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are currently in attendance and have closed Graveley Lane at Graveley Road and High Street between Church Lane and Lannock Hill.

Herts Highways and police are asking drivers to find an alternative route.

If you witnessed the incident, call police on 101 quoting ISR 102.

The Comet is awaiting further details from the ambulance service.