Govia Thameslink issues reminder to passengers ahead of weekend travel disruption

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 February 2020

Planned engineering works, which affect Thameslink and Great Northern services, will be taking place this weekend. Picture: Network Rail

Planned engineering works, which affect Thameslink and Great Northern services, will be taking place this weekend. Picture: Network Rail

Archant

Train operator Govia Thameslink are warning passengers not to travel to or from London on the East Coast Main Line this weekend due to planned engineering works.

No Thameslink or Great Northern services will be running from Biggleswade and Letchworth Garden City to King's Cross, St Pancras International or Moorgate stations on Saturday, February 29, and Sunday, March 1.

Over the weekend, Network Rail engineers will test new signalling equipment at Stevenage station as part of work to construct a new platform there - which can only be done safely when no trains are running.

Train operators on the East Coast Main Line and Network Rail announced the planned works in October, which form part of a £1.2 billion engineering investment known as the East Coast Upgrade.

If passengers must travel over the weekend, they should allow significantly more time for their journey, as they will need to use the limited bus replacement services or alternative routes, which will be very busy.

