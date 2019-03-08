Train delays to and from London Kings Cross due to crew shortage

GNER trains into London Kings Cross are delayed or cancelled today. Archant

People travelling into London by train today may experience delays.

Great Northern are have a shortage of train crew at London Kings Cross and some trains going in and out of the station are delayed or cancelled. This is affecting Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and other areas.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

To check if this affects your journey visit www.greatnorthernrail.com