Train delays to and from London Kings Cross due to crew shortage
PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 29 June 2019
People travelling into London by train today may experience delays.
Great Northern are have a shortage of train crew at London Kings Cross and some trains going in and out of the station are delayed or cancelled. This is affecting Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and other areas.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
To check if this affects your journey visit www.greatnorthernrail.com