Four schoolchildren taken to hospital after being hit by car in Arlesey

PUBLISHED: 13:24 29 January 2019

Four children were hit by a car in Arlesey yesterday morning. Picture: Archant

Four children were hit by a car in Arlesey yesterday morning. Picture: Archant

Four children were taken to hospital after being hit by a car on their way their school in Arlesey yesterday morning.

Police were called at around 8.30am to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians in Stotfold Road, near Etonbury Academy.

Four pupils from the school were involved, but thankfully did not suffer serious injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Beds Police confirmed they have spoken to the driver of the vehicle and an investigation is ongoing.

If you saw the collision or have any information, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 68 of 28 January.

