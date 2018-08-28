Four schoolchildren taken to hospital after being hit by car in Arlesey
PUBLISHED: 13:24 29 January 2019
Archant
Four children were taken to hospital after being hit by a car on their way their school in Arlesey yesterday morning.
Police were called at around 8.30am to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians in Stotfold Road, near Etonbury Academy.
Four pupils from the school were involved, but thankfully did not suffer serious injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Beds Police confirmed they have spoken to the driver of the vehicle and an investigation is ongoing.
If you saw the collision or have any information, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 68 of 28 January.