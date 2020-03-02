Breaking
Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire
PUBLISHED: 12:11 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 02 March 2020
Archant
A road in the centre of Hitchin has been shut as firefighters tackle a fire in the town.
Hermitage Road in Hitchin has been closed as Herts Fire and Rescue attend the scene of a building fire in the town centre.
Herts Fire and Rescue Service are warning that the road will remain closed "for the foreseeable future".
Currently, crews from Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City are attending.
Updates to come as we get them.