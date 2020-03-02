Advanced search

Breaking

Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire

PUBLISHED: 12:11 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 02 March 2020

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Archant

A road in the centre of Hitchin has been shut as firefighters tackle a fire in the town.

Hermitage Road in Hitchin has been closed as Herts Fire and Rescue attend the scene of a building fire in the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

Herts Fire and Rescue Service are warning that the road will remain closed "for the foreseeable future".

Currently, crews from Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City are attending.

Updates to come as we get them.

Most Read

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delays expected between Peterborough and Stevenage after person hit by train

LNER services between Peterborough and Stevenage are subject to disruption after a person was sadly hit by a train. Picture: Jim Brown

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise as first Hertfordshire patient tests positive

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has reached Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delays expected between Peterborough and Stevenage after person hit by train

LNER services between Peterborough and Stevenage are subject to disruption after a person was sadly hit by a train. Picture: Jim Brown

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise as first Hertfordshire patient tests positive

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has reached Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Time for your say on future of electric vehicles in North Herts

Your thoughts on the future of electric vehicles in North Herts are being requested by NHDC. Picture; Supplied

Delays expected between Peterborough and Stevenage after person hit by train

LNER services between Peterborough and Stevenage are subject to disruption after a person was sadly hit by a train. Picture: Jim Brown

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24