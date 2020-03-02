Breaking

Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant Archant

A road in the centre of Hitchin has been shut as firefighters tackle a fire in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are currently in attendance at a Building Fire on Hermitage Road, Hitchin. For your information this road is closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Please avoid the area. — Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) March 2, 2020

Hermitage Road in Hitchin has been closed as Herts Fire and Rescue attend the scene of a building fire in the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

Herts Fire and Rescue Service are warning that the road will remain closed "for the foreseeable future".

Currently, crews from Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City are attending.

Updates to come as we get them.